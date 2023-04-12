Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) posted a -1.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 11, 2023, Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) opened at $12.26,. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.30 and dropped to $12.225 before settling in for the closing price of $12.23. Price fluctuations for KBAL have ranged from $6.11 to $12.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -315.20% at the time writing. With a float of $35.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.54 million.

The firm has a total of 2410 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.73, operating margin of +1.82, and the pretax margin is -2.62.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimball International Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -2.36 while generating a return on equity of -6.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.00% during the next five years compared to -19.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimball International Inc. (KBAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimball International Inc. (KBAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kimball International Inc., KBAL], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kimball International Inc.’s (KBAL) raw stochastic average was set at 93.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.33. The third major resistance level sits at $12.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.13.

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) Key Stats

There are currently 36,412K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 445.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 665,880 K according to its annual income of -15,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,950 K and its income totaled -36,060 K.