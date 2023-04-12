Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) with a beta value of 0.66 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $86.56, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.00 and dropped to $85.53 before settling in for the closing price of $85.53. Within the past 52 weeks, LNTH’s price has moved between $47.46 and $87.47.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 137.60%. With a float of $67.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.50 million.

The firm has a total of 698 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.21, operating margin of +7.58, and the pretax margin is +2.86.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 302,420. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,684 shares at a rate of $82.09, taking the stock ownership to the 69,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s CEO sold 44,484 for $80.77, making the entire transaction worth $3,592,856. This insider now owns 419,397 shares in total.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.96) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.73% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lantheus Holdings Inc., LNTH], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) raw stochastic average was set at 98.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.76. The third major resistance level sits at $88.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $84.12.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.92 billion based on 67,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 935,060 K and income totals 28,070 K. The company made 263,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -119,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.