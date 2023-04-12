Search
Last month’s performance of 1.46% for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is certainly impressive

Company News

April 11, 2023, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) trading session started at the price of $165.13, that was 0.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.909 and dropped to $165.02 before settling in for the closing price of $164.78. A 52-week range for GPC has been $125.55 – $187.73.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.30%. With a float of $137.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.04 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +7.12.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genuine Parts Company stocks. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 249,728. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $156.08, taking the stock ownership to the 59,727 shares.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.89) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 32.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.70. However, in the short run, Genuine Parts Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $166.51. Second resistance stands at $167.65. The third major resistance level sits at $168.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.88. The third support level lies at $162.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

There are 140,809K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 23.27 billion. As of now, sales total 22,096 M while income totals 1,183 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,524 M while its last quarter net income were 251,980 K.

