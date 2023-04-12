Last month’s performance of 1.94% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is certainly impressive

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $0.5329, down -1.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5526 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Over the past 52 weeks, APTO has traded in a range of $0.43-$1.37.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $91.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 35 employees.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 6,834. In this transaction Chair, President & CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 363,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer bought 10,000 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $6,775. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -75.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (APTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s (APTO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6291, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6705. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5751 in the near term. At $0.6102, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6677. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4825, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4250. The third support level lies at $0.3899 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.71 million has total of 93,005K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -41,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -10,000 K.