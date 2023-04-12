Last month’s performance of 10.56% for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is certainly impressive

April 11, 2023, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) trading session started at the price of $139.19, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.26 and dropped to $138.68 before settling in for the closing price of $138.34. A 52-week range for PPG has been $107.06 – $140.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 3.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -27.00%. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 52000 workers is very important to gauge.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward PPG Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 8,040,427. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 61,867 shares at a rate of $129.96, taking the stock ownership to the 183,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for $128.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,791,985. This insider now owns 10,577 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.13) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.88% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

The latest stats from [PPG Industries Inc., PPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.48 million was superior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 90.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $140.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $142.33. The third major resistance level sits at $143.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $137.17. The third support level lies at $135.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

There are 235,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.99 billion. As of now, sales total 17,652 M while income totals 1,026 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,185 M while its last quarter net income were 238,000 K.