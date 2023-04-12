Last month’s performance of 14.55% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is certainly impressive

On April 11, 2023, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) opened at $66.00, higher 3.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.46 and dropped to $65.835 before settling in for the closing price of $65.61. Price fluctuations for SPB have ranged from $38.93 to $93.19 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -640.00% at the time writing. With a float of $39.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.90 million.

In an organization with 11000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -640.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 111.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.08.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s (SPB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.16. However, in the short run, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.84. Second resistance stands at $69.96. The third major resistance level sits at $71.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.71. The third support level lies at $63.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Key Stats

There are currently 41,004K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,133 M according to its annual income of 72,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 713,300 K and its income totaled -20,900 K.