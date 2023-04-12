Last month’s performance of 14.84% for Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is certainly impressive

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $135.02, soaring 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.96 and dropped to $134.08 before settling in for the closing price of $134.70. Within the past 52 weeks, DUOL’s price has moved between $60.50 and $146.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.20%. With a float of $30.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.01, operating margin of -17.47, and the pretax margin is -15.87.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Duolingo Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 1,422,555. In this transaction Chief Tech Officer, Co-Founder of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $142.26, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for $142.29, making the entire transaction worth $711,469. This insider now owns 43,987 shares in total.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.53) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -16.12 while generating a return on equity of -11.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL)

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Duolingo Inc.’s (DUOL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.79 in the near term. At $138.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $139.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.55. The third support level lies at $131.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.49 billion based on 40,636K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 369,500 K and income totals -59,570 K. The company made 103,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.