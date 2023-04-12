Last month’s performance of 20.97% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is certainly impressive

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $84.14, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $85.60 and dropped to $83.8609 before settling in for the closing price of $84.03. Within the past 52 weeks, ELF’s price has moved between $20.49 and $84.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 7.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 238.50%. With a float of $50.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 303 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.61, operating margin of +7.60, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 3,184,357. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 39,740 shares at a rate of $80.13, taking the stock ownership to the 286,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 16,664 for $80.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,334,804. This insider now owns 314,005 shares in total.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 7.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 238.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.70% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The latest stats from [e.l.f. Beauty Inc., ELF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 96.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.28. The third major resistance level sits at $86.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.80. The third support level lies at $81.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.43 billion based on 53,295K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 392,160 K and income totals 21,770 K. The company made 146,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.