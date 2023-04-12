Last month’s performance of 4.10% for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is certainly impressive

On April 11, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $14.98, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.085 and dropped to $14.65 before settling in for the closing price of $14.81. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $12.58 to $41.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.80% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 16.98 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 30.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.00 in the near term. At $15.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.39. The third support level lies at $14.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 920,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,658 M according to its annual income of -6,752 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 663,000 K and its income totaled -1,723 M.