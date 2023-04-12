Last month’s performance of -5.22% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is certainly impressive

April 11, 2023, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) trading session started at the price of $67.13, that was 0.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.77 and dropped to $66.68 before settling in for the closing price of $66.81. A 52-week range for WH has been $58.81 – $93.86.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.50%. With a float of $85.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.60 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.19, operating margin of +34.98, and the pretax margin is +31.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 461,407. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $76.90, taking the stock ownership to the 13,692 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 14,940 for $71.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,065,820. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.62) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 34.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.23. However, in the short run, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.83. Second resistance stands at $68.35. The third major resistance level sits at $68.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.17. The third support level lies at $65.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

There are 86,210K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.79 billion. As of now, sales total 1,498 M while income totals 355,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 334,000 K while its last quarter net income were 56,000 K.