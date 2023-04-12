Last month’s performance of 7.25% for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is certainly impressive

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $164.38, up 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.13 and dropped to $163.445 before settling in for the closing price of $164.22. Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has traded in a range of $139.97-$222.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 11.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.50%. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.92 million.

In an organization with 4781 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.65, operating margin of +53.93, and the pretax margin is +48.96.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Extra Space Storage Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 800,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $160.07, taking the stock ownership to the 15,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 650 for $165.75, making the entire transaction worth $107,738. This insider now owns 6,405 shares in total.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.46) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +44.67 while generating a return on equity of 26.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was better than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.48.

During the past 100 days, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.69. However, in the short run, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.39. Second resistance stands at $166.10. The third major resistance level sits at $167.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $163.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.73. The third support level lies at $162.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.77 billion has total of 135,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,924 M in contrast with the sum of 860,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 506,720 K and last quarter income was 204,260 K.