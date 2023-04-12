Last month’s performance of 7.77% for Formula One Group (FWONK) is certainly impressive

April 11, 2023, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) trading session started at the price of $74.92, that was -2.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.92 and dropped to $73.18 before settling in for the closing price of $74.84. A 52-week range for FWONK has been $50.00 – $76.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.90%. With a float of $199.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of +6.72, and the pretax margin is +9.76.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Formula One Group stocks. The insider ownership of Formula One Group is 2.52%, while institutional ownership is 99.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 235,616. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 3,137 shares at a rate of $75.11, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 7,252 for $74.51, making the entire transaction worth $540,374. This insider now owns 8,365 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by $1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 8.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Formula One Group (FWONK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 87.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.45 in the near term. At $75.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.07. The third support level lies at $70.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are 233,872K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.86 billion. As of now, sales total 12,164 M while income totals 1,815 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,090 M while its last quarter net income were 562,000 K.