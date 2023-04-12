Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) to new highs

On April 11, 2023, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) opened at $5.13, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.31 and dropped to $5.12 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Price fluctuations for ACCO have ranged from $4.27 to $8.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -113.20% at the time writing. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.51, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 27,000. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.40, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. bought 10,000 for $5.64, making the entire transaction worth $56,399. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -113.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Looking closely at ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. However, in the short run, ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.31. Second resistance stands at $5.40. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.93.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

There are currently 94,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 490.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,948 M according to its annual income of -13,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 499,400 K and its income totaled 18,800 K.