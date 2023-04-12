Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) to new highs

April 11, 2023, Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) trading session started at the price of $224.66, that was 0.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $226.377 and dropped to $222.135 before settling in for the closing price of $222.63. A 52-week range for AXON has been $82.49 – $229.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 28.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 323.70%. With a float of $67.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2821 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.23, operating margin of +7.84, and the pretax margin is +16.52.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Axon Enterprise Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 583,338. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $224.36, taking the stock ownership to the 2,985,660 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 100,534 for $224.11, making the entire transaction worth $22,531,147. This insider now owns 2,982,769 shares in total.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +12.37 while generating a return on equity of 12.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.41% during the next five years compared to 52.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Looking closely at Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.14.

During the past 100 days, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) raw stochastic average was set at 92.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $156.75. However, in the short run, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $226.21. Second resistance stands at $228.42. The third major resistance level sits at $230.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $221.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $219.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $217.73.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Key Stats

There are 72,862K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.14 billion. As of now, sales total 1,190 M while income totals 147,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 336,140 K while its last quarter net income were 29,180 K.