Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) to new highs

April 11, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) trading session started at the price of $97.69, that was 3.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.365 and dropped to $97.14 before settling in for the closing price of $96.22. A 52-week range for DHI has been $59.25 – $104.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 18.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.60%. With a float of $302.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13237 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.37, operating margin of +23.02, and the pretax margin is +22.79.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D.R. Horton Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of D.R. Horton Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 19,622. In this transaction Director of this company sold 203 shares at a rate of $96.66, taking the stock ownership to the 5,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 449 for $96.00, making the entire transaction worth $43,104. This insider now owns 5,650 shares in total.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.26) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +17.50 while generating a return on equity of 34.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.70% during the next five years compared to 43.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.01 million, its volume of 3.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.42.

During the past 100 days, D.R. Horton Inc.’s (DHI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $101.04 in the near term. At $102.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $104.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.59.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Key Stats

There are 343,393K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.89 billion. As of now, sales total 33,480 M while income totals 5,858 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,258 M while its last quarter net income were 958,700 K.