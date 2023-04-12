Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $9.25, up 2.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.6985 and dropped to $9.2206 before settling in for the closing price of $9.14. MUX’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $9.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 520 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74 and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Looking closely at McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.65. Second resistance stands at $9.91. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.70.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 452.69 million, the company has a total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,420 K while annual income is -81,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,240 K while its latest quarter income was -38,770 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) soared 6.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.02, soaring 6.90% from the previous...
Read more

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.17 million

Steve Mayer -
April 11, 2023, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) trading session started at the price of $157.98, that was 0.86% jump from the session before....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 4.10% for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On April 11, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $14.98, lower -0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.