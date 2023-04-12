Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $9.25, up 2.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.6985 and dropped to $9.2206 before settling in for the closing price of $9.14. MUX’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $9.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -37.10%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 520 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.75, operating margin of -88.95, and the pretax margin is -72.71.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -73.43 while generating a return on equity of -23.23.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74 and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

Looking closely at McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 93.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. However, in the short run, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.65. Second resistance stands at $9.91. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.70.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 452.69 million, the company has a total of 47,428K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 110,420 K while annual income is -81,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 28,240 K while its latest quarter income was -38,770 K.