Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) to new highs

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock priced at $38.04, up 0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.3599 and dropped to $36.97 before settling in for the closing price of $36.94. SMPL’s price has ranged from $29.21 to $45.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 24.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 157.10%. With a float of $97.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 260 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.65, operating margin of +17.40, and the pretax margin is +12.88.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Simply Good Foods Company is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 249,978. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 6,912 shares at a rate of $36.17, taking the stock ownership to the 6,912 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Chief Product Tech Officer sold 2,823 for $36.96, making the entire transaction worth $104,348. This insider now owns 24,610 shares in total.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.29 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 157.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.44% during the next five years compared to 108.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Simply Good Foods Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 1.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, The Simply Good Foods Company’s (SMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 58.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.05 in the near term. At $38.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.27.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.75 billion, the company has a total of 99,513K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,169 M while annual income is 108,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 296,580 K while its latest quarter income was 25,640 K.