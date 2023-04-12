Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UGI Corporation (UGI) to new highs

On April 11, 2023, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) opened at $35.00, higher 0.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.47 and dropped to $34.92 before settling in for the closing price of $35.00. Price fluctuations for UGI have ranged from $31.19 to $44.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.93 million.

The firm has a total of 4700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 495,210. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,750 shares at a rate of $38.84, taking the stock ownership to the 465,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 75,000 for $35.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,648,250. This insider now owns 61,109 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UGI Corporation (UGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UGI Corporation, UGI], we can find that recorded value of 1.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.79. The third major resistance level sits at $36.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.47.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

There are currently 209,557K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,106 M according to its annual income of 1,073 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,759 M and its income totaled -954,000 K.