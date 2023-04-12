Search
Sana Meer
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.86. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $7.82 before settling in for the closing price of $7.88. Within the past 52 weeks, LFST’s price has moved between $4.22 and $11.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.20%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.94 million.

The firm has a total of 5631 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of -23.98, and the pretax margin is -27.08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 530,676. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 69,734 shares at a rate of $7.61, taking the stock ownership to the 5,436,448 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s insider sold 8,775 for $7.62, making the entire transaction worth $66,866. This insider now owns 4,655,802 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -25.08 while generating a return on equity of -14.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 93.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.24. The third major resistance level sits at $8.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.46.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.95 billion based on 376,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 859,540 K and income totals -215,560 K. The company made 229,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -46,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.

