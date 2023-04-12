Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) volume exceeds 0.73 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

April 11, 2023, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) trading session started at the price of $13.93, that was 1.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.12 and dropped to $13.85 before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. A 52-week range for LSPD has been $12.71 – $28.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 66.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.50%. With a float of $135.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 9.96%, while institutional ownership is 61.75%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.14 in the near term. At $14.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.60.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

There are 150,374K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.88 billion. As of now, sales total 548,370 K while income totals -288,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,700 K while its last quarter net income were -814,800 K.