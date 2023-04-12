LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.66 million

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $1.39, down -2.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.4507 and dropped to $1.35 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has traded in a range of $0.48-$1.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 249.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.30%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.37, operating margin of -32.18, and the pretax margin is -37.37.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of LiveOne Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 23,496. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,089,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,896. This insider now owns 2,054,666 shares in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -37.53.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Looking closely at LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0576, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9053. However, in the short run, LiveOne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4300. Second resistance stands at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2300.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 118.31 million has total of 87,100K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,020 K in contrast with the sum of -43,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 27,310 K and last quarter income was -2,550 K.