Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 214,350 K

April 11, 2023, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) trading session started at the price of $8.57, that was 2.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.90 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.54. A 52-week range for MCW has been $7.80 – $15.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 14.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 538.10%. With a float of $301.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.66, operating margin of +21.38, and the pretax margin is +16.64.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mister Car Wash Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 220,393. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 23,102 shares at a rate of $9.54, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 20,000 for $9.54, making the entire transaction worth $190,800. This insider now owns 281,540 shares in total.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.88 while generating a return on equity of 15.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 538.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 34.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW)

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s (MCW) raw stochastic average was set at 26.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.90 in the near term. At $9.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.24.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Key Stats

There are 307,296K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.72 billion. As of now, sales total 876,510 K while income totals 112,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 214,350 K while its last quarter net income were 17,760 K.