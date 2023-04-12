Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

MU (Micron Technology Inc.) climbed 0.47 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

April 11, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $63.64, that was 0.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.29 and dropped to $63.04 before settling in for the closing price of $63.27. A 52-week range for MU has been $48.43 – $76.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 1,200,000. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 208,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 for $53.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,068,000. This insider now owns 228,340 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 25.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 16.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.19. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.23. Second resistance stands at $64.88. The third major resistance level sits at $65.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.73.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,094,394K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.74 billion. As of now, sales total 30,758 M while income totals 8,687 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,693 M while its last quarter net income were -2,312 M.

Newsletter

 

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week's performance of -2.29%

Shaun Noe -
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $33.64, plunging -0.83% from the previous trading...
Read more

2.64% volatility in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
On April 11, 2023, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) opened at $12.52, higher 1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Allegion plc (ALLE) average volume reaches $788.75K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) stock priced at $101.06, up 0.95% from the previous day...
Read more

