Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) kicked off at the price of $0.11: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On April 11, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.1114, higher 2.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1131 and dropped to $0.1075 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.09 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

The firm has a total of 118 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN], we can find that recorded value of 214.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 248.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2207, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4502. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1128. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1158. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1184. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1072, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1046. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1016.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,747,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 231.54 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -739,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -376,276 K.