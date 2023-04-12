Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) performance over the last week is recorded -5.50%

On April 11, 2023, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) opened at $1.06, lower -4.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.0101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. Price fluctuations for ADN have ranged from $0.94 to $4.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -222.00% at the time writing. With a float of $25.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 175 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2162. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0900 in the near term. At $1.1499, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1899. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9901, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9501. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8902.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

There are currently 52,262K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 53.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,840 K according to its annual income of -74,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,960 K and its income totaled -47,630 K.

