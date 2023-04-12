No matter how cynical the overall market is Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) performance over the last week is recorded 0.98%

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) stock priced at $15.70, down -1.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.81 and dropped to $15.34 before settling in for the closing price of $15.61. AMBC’s price has ranged from $7.24 to $17.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -15.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.50%. With a float of $44.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.34 million.

In an organization with 145 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Ambac Financial Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $10.05, taking the stock ownership to the 56,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $8.43, making the entire transaction worth $84,306. This insider now owns 55,000 shares in total.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 28.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s (AMBC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.70. However, in the short run, Ambac Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.68. Second resistance stands at $15.98. The third major resistance level sits at $16.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.74.

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 697.02 million, the company has a total of 45,287K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 505,000 K while annual income is 521,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,000 K while its latest quarter income was 174,000 K.