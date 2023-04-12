No matter how cynical the overall market is, Audacy Inc. (AUD) performance over the last week is recorded -4.68%

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) stock priced at $0.1124, down -2.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1275 and dropped to $0.112 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. AUD’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $3.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.50%. With a float of $117.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.88 million.

The firm has a total of 3539 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Audacy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Audacy Inc., AUD], we can find that recorded value of 0.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3936. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1223. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1327. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1378. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1068, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1017. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0913.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.85 million, the company has a total of 145,482K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,254 M while annual income is -140,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 341,960 K while its latest quarter income was 12,150 K.