No matter how cynical the overall market is, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) performance over the last week is recorded -11.17%

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $1.54, up 4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.64 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has traded in a range of $1.20-$54.50.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 89.10%. With a float of $17.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.24

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Camber Energy Inc., CEI], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.4839. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4233.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.01 million has total of 20,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600 K in contrast with the sum of -107,740 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130 K and last quarter income was -20,900 K.

