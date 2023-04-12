No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

On April 11, 2023, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) opened at $12.00, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.09 and dropped to $11.86 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. Price fluctuations for DX have ranged from $10.60 to $17.06 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $45.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 97,280. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $12.16, taking the stock ownership to the 40,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s CEO and Co-CIO bought 2,500 for $11.61, making the entire transaction worth $29,025. This insider now owns 402,634 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.17. This company achieved a return on equity of 17.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 18.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.09 in the near term. At $12.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.63.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

There are currently 53,849K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 648.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 86,700 K according to its annual income of 143,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,530 K and its income totaled 43,290 K.