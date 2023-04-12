Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) performance over the last week is recorded 3.04%

April 11, 2023, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) trading session started at the price of $8.845, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.91 and dropped to $8.74 before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. A 52-week range for EZPW has been $6.77 – $10.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 295.50%. With a float of $51.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.97, operating margin of +8.65, and the pretax margin is +7.64.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward EZCORP Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of EZCORP Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 95.40%.

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66 while generating a return on equity of 7.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EZCORP Inc. (EZPW)

Looking closely at EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, EZCORP Inc.’s (EZPW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. However, in the short run, EZCORP Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.89. Second resistance stands at $8.99. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.55.

EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) Key Stats

There are 55,651K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 486.90 million. As of now, sales total 886,230 K while income totals 50,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 264,330 K while its last quarter net income were 16,780 K.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is -42.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.8565, soaring 10.99% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Hershey Company (HSY) performance over the last week is recorded 0.77%

Shaun Noe -
On April 11, 2023, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) opened at $258.89, higher 0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

$830.08K in average volume shows that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) stock priced at $52.31, down -0.31% from...
Read more

