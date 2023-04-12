No matter how cynical the overall market is, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) performance over the last week is recorded -7.07%

April 11, 2023, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) trading session started at the price of $31.49, that was -0.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.575 and dropped to $30.40 before settling in for the closing price of $31.47. A 52-week range for RVNC has been $11.27 – $36.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 247.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -17.60%. With a float of $79.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.21 million.

The firm has a total of 534 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.58, operating margin of -205.31, and the pretax margin is -268.34.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 102,912. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 3,201 shares at a rate of $32.15, taking the stock ownership to the 66,282 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 09, when Company’s CEO sold 70,390 for $31.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,223,360. This insider now owns 823,351 shares in total.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.95) by -$0.87. This company achieved a net margin of -268.87 while generating a return on equity of -879.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revance Therapeutics Inc., RVNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s (RVNC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.30. The third major resistance level sits at $33.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.50.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) Key Stats

There are 83,850K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 132,570 K while income totals -356,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,920 K while its last quarter net income were -145,950 K.