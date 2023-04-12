No matter how cynical the overall market is, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) performance over the last week is recorded -4.71%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.33, plunging -0.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.01 and dropped to $31.955 before settling in for the closing price of $32.12. Within the past 52 weeks, WMG’s price has moved between $21.57 and $38.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.90%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $515.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +12.57, and the pretax margin is +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 964,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $32.14, taking the stock ownership to the 349,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $32.00, making the entire transaction worth $640,000. This insider now owns 379,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.26) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.31% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Looking closely at Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.03. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.67. Second resistance stands at $33.37. The third major resistance level sits at $33.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.57.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.66 billion based on 514,854K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,919 M and income totals 551,000 K. The company made 1,488 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 122,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.