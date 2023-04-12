Search
Sana Meer
NOC (Northrop Grumman Corporation) dropped -1.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On April 11, 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) opened at $476.12, lower -1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $476.12 and dropped to $467.525 before settling in for the closing price of $476.54. Price fluctuations for NOC have ranged from $430.93 to $556.27 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.70% at the time writing. With a float of $151.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.42, operating margin of +9.84, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,878,187. In this transaction CVP Chief Global Bus Off of this company sold 3,999 shares at a rate of $469.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 2,810 for $467.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,910. This insider now owns 16,240 shares in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $7.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.57) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 172.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.50, a number that is poised to hit 5.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Looking closely at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.99.

During the past 100 days, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $459.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $486.44. However, in the short run, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $473.75. Second resistance stands at $479.23. The third major resistance level sits at $482.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $465.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $462.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $456.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Key Stats

There are currently 152,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.28 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,602 M according to its annual income of 4,896 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,033 M and its income totaled 2,080 M.

Newsletter

 

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is expecting -27.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Steve Mayer -
Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.89, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.22%

Shaun Noe -
April 11, 2023, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) trading session started at the price of $43.73, that was 1.22% jump from the session...
Read more

2.34% volatility in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) stock priced at $31.29, up 1.76% from the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

