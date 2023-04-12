Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 559,650 K

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.79, plunging -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.83 and dropped to $11.645 before settling in for the closing price of $11.75. Within the past 52 weeks, NWBI’s price has moved between $11.45 and $15.35.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.60%. With a float of $125.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.42 million.

In an organization with 2088 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 30,454. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Counsel of this company sold 2,348 shares at a rate of $12.97, taking the stock ownership to the 47,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s SEVP, Commercial Banking bought 770 for $12.92, making the entire transaction worth $9,947. This insider now owns 33,240 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.83 while generating a return on equity of 8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 3.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.87. However, in the short run, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.78. Second resistance stands at $11.90. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.42.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.47 billion based on 127,048K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 559,650 K and income totals 133,670 K. The company made 155,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 34,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.