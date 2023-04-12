Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Now that Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $5.79, up 5.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.33 and dropped to $5.79 before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has traded in a range of $5.31-$16.44.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.20%. With a float of $47.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 186 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -80.21, operating margin of -921.16, and the pretax margin is -1269.77.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is 14.03%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.86 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.43) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1226.89 while generating a return on equity of -40.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s (NNOX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.34 in the near term. At $6.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.26.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 313.67 million has total of 52,080K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -105,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,130 K and last quarter income was -44,840 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

3.16% volatility in O-I Glass Inc. (OI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.18, soaring 2.59% from the previous trading...
Read more

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) average volume reaches $1.50M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
April 11, 2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) trading session started at the price of $37.67, that was 0.64% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Globus Medical Inc.’s (GMED) performance last week, which was 2.35%.

Shaun Noe -
On April 11, 2023, Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) opened at $58.17, higher 1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.