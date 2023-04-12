Now that TE Connectivity Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.8 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On April 11, 2023, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) opened at $125.345, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.55 and dropped to $125.115 before settling in for the closing price of $125.29. Price fluctuations for TEL have ranged from $104.76 to $138.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $315.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.00 million.

In an organization with 92000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 3,827,800. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 31,396 shares at a rate of $121.92, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 2,674 for $125.85, making the entire transaction worth $336,516. This insider now owns 16,782 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $128.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.14. However, in the short run, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.48. Second resistance stands at $127.23. The third major resistance level sits at $127.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $123.61.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

There are currently 316,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,281 M according to its annual income of 2,428 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,841 M and its income totaled 397,000 K.