Now that Waste Management Inc.’s volume has hit 1.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) stock priced at $162.16, up 0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.66 and dropped to $161.525 before settling in for the closing price of $162.28. WM’s price has ranged from $138.89 to $175.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 6.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.60%. With a float of $405.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $409.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.24, operating margin of +17.45, and the pretax margin is +14.81.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Waste Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 120,888. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $151.11, taking the stock ownership to the 5,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 60 for $153.40, making the entire transaction worth $9,204. This insider now owns 6,010 shares in total.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.75% during the next five years compared to -1.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waste Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Management Inc. (WM)

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Waste Management Inc.’s (WM) raw stochastic average was set at 66.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 17.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $159.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.03 in the near term. At $164.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $159.75.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.02 billion, the company has a total of 406,767K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,698 M while annual income is 2,238 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,935 M while its latest quarter income was 499,000 K.