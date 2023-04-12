Nucor Corporation (NUE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.39% last month.

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) stock priced at $149.44, up 1.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $150.695 and dropped to $148.58 before settling in for the closing price of $146.84. NUE’s price has ranged from $100.12 to $187.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 15.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.30%. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.96, operating margin of +25.15, and the pretax margin is +24.68.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.89 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.25 while generating a return on equity of 46.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nucor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.05, a number that is poised to hit 5.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

The latest stats from [Nucor Corporation, NUE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.1 million was superior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.28.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 36.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $150.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $151.45. The third major resistance level sits at $152.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.22. The third support level lies at $145.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.94 billion, the company has a total of 251,939K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,512 M while annual income is 7,607 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,724 M while its latest quarter income was 1,256 M.