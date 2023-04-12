Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 238,280 K

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.66, plunging -1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.69 and dropped to $23.07 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. Within the past 52 weeks, PPBI’s price has moved between $22.33 and $37.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.70%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.81 million.

In an organization with 1430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 18,810. In this transaction Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $31.35, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s President & COO sold 19,000 for $33.38, making the entire transaction worth $634,220. This insider now owns 153,782 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +32.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.07. However, in the short run, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.56. Second resistance stands at $23.93. The third major resistance level sits at $24.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.18 billion based on 95,023K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 857,330 K and income totals 283,740 K. The company made 238,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 73,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.