PagerDuty Inc. (PD) volume exceeds 0.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 11, 2023, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) opened at $32.07, lower -0.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.59 and dropped to $31.3401 before settling in for the closing price of $32.32. Price fluctuations for PD have ranged from $19.51 to $35.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -46.90% at the time writing. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

The firm has a total of 950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 158,000. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $31.60, taking the stock ownership to the 102,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 1,983 for $33.62, making the entire transaction worth $66,661. This insider now owns 229,240 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PagerDuty Inc. (PD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.29. The third major resistance level sits at $34.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.25.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

There are currently 91,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 370,790 K according to its annual income of -128,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 100,970 K and its income totaled -24,560 K.