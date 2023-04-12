Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 41,270 K

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $7.39, up 0.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.61 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has traded in a range of $6.58-$12.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.50%. With a float of $148.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $157.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.28, operating margin of +36.08, and the pretax margin is +26.97.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Perimeter Solutions SA is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 1,326,648. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 126,952 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 1,217,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 38,923 for $10.84, making the entire transaction worth $421,925. This insider now owns 1,344,652 shares in total.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +25.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.61 in the near term. At $7.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.11.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.20 billion has total of 157,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 360,510 K in contrast with the sum of 91,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 41,270 K and last quarter income was -31,990 K.