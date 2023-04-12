Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,417 M

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $161.64, soaring 1.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.81 and dropped to $161.64 before settling in for the closing price of $161.54. Within the past 52 weeks, PWR’s price has moved between $106.33 and $168.75.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 644,235. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 3,956 shares at a rate of $162.85, taking the stock ownership to the 46,823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 23,214 for $163.68, making the entire transaction worth $3,799,652. This insider now owns 50,367 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.6) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.04% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $144.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $164.48 in the near term. At $165.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $166.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $160.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $160.14.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.69 billion based on 144,001K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,074 M and income totals 491,190 K. The company made 4,417 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,570 K in sales during its previous quarter.