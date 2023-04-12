Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) average volume reaches $1.60M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 11, 2023, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) opened at $92.00, higher 1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.14 and dropped to $91.17 before settling in for the closing price of $91.26. Price fluctuations for RJF have ranged from $84.86 to $126.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.20% at the time writing. With a float of $193.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.46, operating margin of +19.11, and the pretax margin is +18.09.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 712,319. In this transaction President, ICD for RJFS of this company sold 6,343 shares at a rate of $112.30, taking the stock ownership to the 7,150 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s President & CEO RJBank sold 5,577 for $107.58, making the entire transaction worth $599,972. This insider now owns 56,537 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.28) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +13.48 while generating a return on equity of 17.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Looking closely at Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.60. However, in the short run, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $93.46. Second resistance stands at $94.28. The third major resistance level sits at $95.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.52.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

There are currently 215,352K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,003 M according to its annual income of 1,509 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,786 M and its income totaled 509,000 K.