Recent developments with Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $15.32, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.66 and dropped to $15.0102 before settling in for the closing price of $15.24. Over the past 52 weeks, ASUR has traded in a range of $4.87-$15.33.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -539.40%. With a float of $18.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.19 million.

In an organization with 501 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.16, operating margin of -11.80, and the pretax margin is -14.98.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Asure Software Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 273,880. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $13.69, taking the stock ownership to the 81,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 4,144 for $13.71, making the entire transaction worth $56,808. This insider now owns 29,783 shares in total.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -15.10 while generating a return on equity of -9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -539.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to -24.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Asure Software Inc.’s (ASUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was better than the volume of 0.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Asure Software Inc.’s (ASUR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.23. However, in the short run, Asure Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.56. Second resistance stands at $15.94. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.64. The third support level lies at $14.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 301.52 million has total of 20,272K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 95,830 K in contrast with the sum of -14,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,290 K and last quarter income was -1,060 K.