Recent developments with Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.80 cents.

On April 11, 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) opened at $87.28, lower -0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.00 and dropped to $86.55 before settling in for the closing price of $87.00. Price fluctuations for CELH have ranged from $38.31 to $122.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 78.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 141.40% at the time writing. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 378 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.15, operating margin of -24.14, and the pretax margin is -23.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 50,000,034. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 554,017 shares at a rate of $90.25, taking the stock ownership to the 8,846,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 30,000 for $107.30, making the entire transaction worth $3,219,000. This insider now owns 64,415 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -28.65 while generating a return on equity of -34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

The latest stats from [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was inferior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.38.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 15.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $88.60. The third major resistance level sits at $89.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.70. The third support level lies at $84.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

There are currently 76,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 653,600 K according to its annual income of -187,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,960 K and its income totaled -21,220 K.