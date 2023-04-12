Recent developments with Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

On April 11, 2023, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) opened at $1.26, lower -4.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.26 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Price fluctuations for CMRX have ranged from $1.18 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 49.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 195.10% at the time writing. With a float of $79.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 89 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.68, operating margin of -178.53, and the pretax margin is +509.11.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chimerix Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 24,152. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 60,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,230 for $1.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,686. This insider now owns 136,752 shares in total.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +509.01 while generating a return on equity of 105.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chimerix Inc. (CMRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Chimerix Inc.’s (CMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9289. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2400 in the near term. At $1.2800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1600. The third support level lies at $1.1200 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) Key Stats

There are currently 88,274K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 106.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 33,820 K according to its annual income of 172,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 810 K and its income totaled -20,960 K.