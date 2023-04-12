Recent developments with DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.65 cents.

April 11, 2023, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) trading session started at the price of $8.16, that was 1.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.28 and dropped to $8.11 before settling in for the closing price of $8.12. A 52-week range for DRH has been $7.14 – $11.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 148.40%. With a float of $204.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 30 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.93, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +11.21.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 243,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 24,310 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,396,099 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.92 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to 1.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 37.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.30 in the near term. At $8.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.04. The third support level lies at $7.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

There are 210,978K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.73 billion. As of now, sales total 1,002 M while income totals 109,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 255,060 K while its last quarter net income were 18,330 K.