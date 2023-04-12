Recent developments with Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.17 cents.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $102.24, down -0.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.305 and dropped to $100.73 before settling in for the closing price of $102.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $86.29-$299.85.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -34.80%. With a float of $59.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +12.43, and the pretax margin is +11.14.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 547,400. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $109.48, taking the stock ownership to the 627,690 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 45,207 for $119.37, making the entire transaction worth $5,396,367. This insider now owns 615,269 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.76) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 15.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.44% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.95.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $102.93 in the near term. At $104.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.26. The third support level lies at $97.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.26 billion has total of 61,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,565 M in contrast with the sum of 399,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,049 M and last quarter income was 101,830 K.