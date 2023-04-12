Recent developments with Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.98 cents.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $106.85, down -1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.26 and dropped to $104.85 before settling in for the closing price of $106.64. Over the past 52 weeks, ROST has traded in a range of $69.24-$122.44.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.10%. With a float of $338.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 101000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.40, operating margin of +10.65, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Ross Stores Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 1,295,457. In this transaction PRES., CHIEF CAPABILITY OFCR of this company sold 12,221 shares at a rate of $106.00, taking the stock ownership to the 96,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s SVP, CAO & CORP CONTROLLER sold 3,297 for $104.73, making the entire transaction worth $345,288. This insider now owns 23,148 shares in total.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 36.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.13% during the next five years compared to 5.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

The latest stats from [Ross Stores Inc., ROST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was inferior to 2.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.36.

During the past 100 days, Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) raw stochastic average was set at 38.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $108.16. The third major resistance level sits at $109.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.34. The third support level lies at $101.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.04 billion has total of 342,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,696 M in contrast with the sum of 1,512 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,214 M and last quarter income was 447,040 K.