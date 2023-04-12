Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) volume exceeds 1.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 11, 2023, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) opened at $18.24, lower -1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.23 and dropped to $17.78 before settling in for the closing price of $18.27. Price fluctuations for RLAY have ranged from $12.65 to $33.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.30% at the time writing. With a float of $118.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 327 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.06, operating margin of -22516.44, and the pretax margin is -21036.13.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 11,720. In this transaction President, R&D of this company sold 763 shares at a rate of $15.36, taking the stock ownership to the 244,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 347 for $15.36, making the entire transaction worth $5,330. This insider now owns 150,135 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.7) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21036.13 while generating a return on equity of -31.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1498.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 43.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.91 in the near term. At $19.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.01.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

There are currently 121,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,380 K according to its annual income of -290,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250 K and its income totaled -67,500 K.